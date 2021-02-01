© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jack Dorsey's Mid-Life Crisis - In the Public Eye Series
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 01, 2021
Today we discuss the astrology as it relates to current events. Then we look at Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey's astrological chart to see what makes him tick.
Our website; Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Our website; Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.