5.4 QUAKE HITS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA AS MAJOR FLOODING EVENT UNDERWAY*GEOMAGNETIC STORMS INCOMING?*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1609628459600314372
https://watchers.news/2023/01/02/powerful-atmospheric-river-drenches-california-leaves-at-least-2-people-dead-and-more-than-300-000-customers-without-power-u-s/
https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1609602951953145858
https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1609691129099821056
https://twitter.com/teresahammerl/status/1609288987855978498
https://twitter.com/EvilDreadsII/status/1609303356518043648
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1609369450658111488
https://twitter.com/rajmathai/status/1609284113189724160
https://twitter.com/Hanabears/status/1609344870954733568
https://twitter.com/ElishaMachadoTV/status/1609324987604951040
https://twitter.com/WeatherNation/status/1609309506147848192
https://twitter.com/Weather_West/status/1609696725463367681
https://twitter.com/USATODAY/status/1609679610848878595
https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/54f9d8baac32496f6b5497b4bf7a277c3e2e6cc5625de69680e6169e7e38e9a8
https://twitter.com/Valefromthebay/status/1609303775814225920
https://www.sott.net/article/475858-Major-floods-and-wild-weather-isolate-towns-across-northern-Australia-as-ex-Tropical-Cyclone-Ellie-maintains-strength-over-13-inches-of-rain-in-a-day
https://www.sott.net/article/475859-2-killed-in-New-Years-Eve-avalanches-in-Montana-Colorado
https://electroverse.co/uk-avalancheextreme-freeze-russia-mughal-blocked-sydney-1859-greenland-grows/
https://twitter.com/72powpow/status/1609679339989368832
https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/02/health/hydration-disease-aging-death-risk-study-wellness/index.html
https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1608942856873611264
https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1609684616100585472
https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1609632314010570755
https://twitter.com/SayyidaAlHurraa/status/1608779116039532545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1608779116039532545%7Ctwgr%5E0bf961d57eae74780cb12c91c321e2ec764b5367%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sott.net%2Fembed%2FpZRf9CDNV4QUbvWaI97xTHGxjmg
https://twitter.com/sebusher/status/1608758048700665856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1608758048700665856%7Ctwgr%5E699bebda0b723d418c60181bd1ecd5d8cab424e8%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sott.net%2Fembed%2FqaK6iZxsQRkARmFXT1IYhGqXBa7
https://twitter.com/goofyfooter/status/1609326319271309313
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.