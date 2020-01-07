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[Jan 7, 2020] Theological Junk Food or the Road Map for Understanding End From the Beginning? (10.4K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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84 views • December 25, 2021
This short segment is from the beginning of my first Declaring the End From the Beginning (Isaiah 46:10) Conference lecture in February, 2019.

Some say it's "junkfood" but the consistently increasing harvest shows otherwise.

I don't have a Patreon account (primarily because they are censoring just as much as YouTube and other larger platforms), but if you'd like to support what I do so that I can continue doing it, please go here:

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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