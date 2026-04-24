A Critical Dialog of Islam and the West

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We begin with a closer look at the life of Muhammad, the founder of Islam, portraying him as both a religious and military figure. Historically speaking, that part is not controversial—Muhammad was indeed a political leader in 7th-century Arabia, operating in a tribal society where alliances, conflict, and survival were deeply intertwined. But where interpretations diverge sharply is in how those actions are framed. Muhammad’s life is depicted as fundamentally driven by conquest and expansion, with emphasis placed on battles, raids, and the accumulation of power. It paints a picture of a leader whose religious message and military strategy were inseparable.