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10 Guitar Riffs To Get You Kicked Out Of A Guitar Shop | With Guitar Tabs
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153 views • November 16, 2020
10 popular classic guitar riffs which may get you kicked out of a guitar shop! With guitar tabs for each classic guitar riff. Music and guitar tabs are interpretations from the original songs and may differ from original recordings.
Video timestamps from #10 to #1:
#10 (0:02) Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine.
#9 (0:23) The Safaris - Wipeout.
#8 (0:47) Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit.
#7 (1:09) The Animals - House Of The Rising Sun.
#6 (1:27) Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train.
#5 (1:47) Black Sabbath - Paranoid.
#4 (2:06) Extreme - More Than Words.
#3 (2:32) Metallica - Enter Sandman.
#2 (2:55) Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water.
#1 (3:16) Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Video timestamps from #10 to #1:
#10 (0:02) Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine.
#9 (0:23) The Safaris - Wipeout.
#8 (0:47) Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit.
#7 (1:09) The Animals - House Of The Rising Sun.
#6 (1:27) Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train.
#5 (1:47) Black Sabbath - Paranoid.
#4 (2:06) Extreme - More Than Words.
#3 (2:32) Metallica - Enter Sandman.
#2 (2:55) Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water.
#1 (3:16) Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
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