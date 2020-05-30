School Of Truth - Lesson 5 - Dr. Lorraine Day, MD

Dr. Lorraine Day with Andrew Carrington Hitchcock on The Andrew Carrington Hitchcock ShowTopics discussed: Terrorism, That The Jews Are The Real Terrorists and That They Admit That They Want To Take Control and Rule The World. Why Would They Want That? Their Plan Is To Eliminate The Rest Of The World Except Themselves. The Media Is One Of Their Vassals To Misinform People and Keep Them Under Control. Read for more the book: 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion'.Download Dr. Day's School Of Truth (MP3 format) here:More interviews with Dr. Day are here:Listen to Andrew Hitchcock's The Synagogue of Satan here:Listen to other audiobooks here:Order Dr. Day's fascinating books and DVDs at:Websites;www.drday.comwww.goodnewsaboutgod.com/Thanks for watching. Please share this information with your friends and your family. Spread the knowledge. Thank You & God Bless You!