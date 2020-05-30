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School Of Truth - Lesson 5 - Dr. Lorraine Day, MD
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156 views • May 30, 2020
Dr. Lorraine Day with Andrew Carrington Hitchcock on The Andrew Carrington Hitchcock Show
Topics discussed: Terrorism, That The Jews Are The Real Terrorists and That They Admit That They Want To Take Control and Rule The World. Why Would They Want That? Their Plan Is To Eliminate The Rest Of The World Except Themselves. The Media Is One Of Their Vassals To Misinform People and Keep Them Under Control. Read for more the book: 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion'.
Download Dr. Day's School Of Truth (MP3 format) here:
https://archive.org/details/OAA_2019_-_Dr_Day_Collection
More interviews with Dr. Day are here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEc30IUlowmu-FuDpC9IiYoB
Listen to Andrew Hitchcock's The Synagogue of Satan here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEdpqsxOjjbeXrNlTx1sRMau
Listen to other audiobooks here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEdGw08BbO4g6PRVLtnyi15J
Order Dr. Day's fascinating books and DVDs at:
http://www.drdayproducts.com
http://www.drday.com/faxorder.htm
Websites;
www.drday.com
www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/
Thanks for watching. Please share this information with your friends and your family. Spread the knowledge. Thank You & God Bless You!
Topics discussed: Terrorism, That The Jews Are The Real Terrorists and That They Admit That They Want To Take Control and Rule The World. Why Would They Want That? Their Plan Is To Eliminate The Rest Of The World Except Themselves. The Media Is One Of Their Vassals To Misinform People and Keep Them Under Control. Read for more the book: 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion'.
Download Dr. Day's School Of Truth (MP3 format) here:
https://archive.org/details/OAA_2019_-_Dr_Day_Collection
More interviews with Dr. Day are here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEc30IUlowmu-FuDpC9IiYoB
Listen to Andrew Hitchcock's The Synagogue of Satan here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEdpqsxOjjbeXrNlTx1sRMau
Listen to other audiobooks here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEdGw08BbO4g6PRVLtnyi15J
Order Dr. Day's fascinating books and DVDs at:
http://www.drdayproducts.com
http://www.drday.com/faxorder.htm
Websites;
www.drday.com
www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/
Thanks for watching. Please share this information with your friends and your family. Spread the knowledge. Thank You & God Bless You!
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