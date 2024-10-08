RT News - October 08 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
rt.com
Israeli strikes reportedly kill the chief of Hezbollah intelligence, as the IDF hits the Lebanese capitol overnight and civilian casualties mount with earlier raids on the country's South. Israeli airstrikes leave over a dozen people killed and many more wounded In Central Gaza as the conflict reaches its one-year mark. The world marks one year since Israel began its deadly onslaught in Gaza, with countries like South Africa expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause. India's Jammu and Kashmir region is counting the votes after holding its first local election since losing its autonomous status. We report from the scene.