SHaDoWCa7 sings Hello Vietnam (Johnnie Wright)

SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this song to her old YouTube channel on May 28, 2014. Below is her original description which was revised after the death of her father in 2018:

"I did this song especially for my dad who was a Vietnam veteran. He passed away in March of 2018. When he listened to me sing this song, he said it was the sound of angels he had heard in a dream. He was the BEST daddy any girl could ever have, and my dad will always be my hero! I want to send this song as a special tribute to all those who have served and all those who are serving right now. It is because of you that I have the beautiful, costly, and precious freedom to sit in my room and record these songs. I can never thank you enough. I have the highest respect for you. I would like to shake your hand and wish you "God Speed!"

GOD BLESS THE USA!

This song was originally written by Tom T. Hall and recorded by Johnnie Wright and his wife Kitty Wells in 1965. It spent twenty weeks on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart with three weeks at number one.

I have added a few lyrics of my own. It is such a touching song, I could barely get through it without crying. I hope you all enjoy it.

I am playing the guitar, mandolin, bass, midi-keyboard, and singing 4-part harmony.

Footage shot at the Chattanooga, TN Airport in May of 2014."

Lyrics: Hello Vietnam

Kiss me goodbye, I'll write you while your gone,

Goodbye my sweetheart, Hello Vietnam.

America has heard the bugle call,

And you know it involves us one and all.

I don't suppose that war will ever end,

There's fighting that will break us up again.

Goodbye my darling, Hello Vietnam,

A hill to take a battle to be won!

Kiss me goodbye, I'll write you while your gone,

Goodbye my sweetheart, Hello Vietnam.

A ship is waiting for you at the dock,

America has trouble to be stopped.

We must stop communism in that land,

Or freedom will start slipping through our hands!

Goodbye my darling, Hello Vietnam,

I'm so proud of you for standing tall and strong!

Take a picture of my smiling face along,

Goodbye my sweetheart, Hello Vietnam.

I hope and pray someday the world will learn,

That fires we don't put out will bigger burn!

We must save freedom now at any cost!

Or someday our own freedom will be lost!

Kiss me goodbye, I'll write you while your gone,

Goodbye my sweetheart, Hello Vietnam.

My heart and prayers go with you in a song,

Goodbye my sweetheart, Hello Vietnam.

