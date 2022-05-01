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Ladies Love Politics - Episode #15
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11 views • May 01, 2022
You can check out the LLP blog and read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
REFERENCES:
6 DAYS, 7 NIGHTS
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10755655/Family-Dollar-worker-21-charged-murder-emptying-entire-clip-shoplifter-49.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/farm-crisis-hits-dakotas-floods-delay-plantings-may-trigger-us-food-shortage
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3462179-supreme-court-agrees-to-review-death-row-inmates-bid-for-dna-testing/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-26-pfizer-vaccine-trial-deaths-fda-approved-anyway.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10761255/Fauci-insists-COVID-isnt-hours-said-pandemic-phase.html
https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1013124/manhattan-trump-probe-appears-poised-to-wrap-up-without-criminal-charges
FROM HILL TO HOUSE
https://thehill.com/news/administration/3463214-biden-announces-first-use-of-clemency-powers-second-chance-initiatives/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10756583/Rand-Paul-claims-Biden-pushed-Putin-invading-Soviet-Union-state-tense-hearing-Blinken.html
THEY SAID WHAT?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10760987/Biden-criticizes-making-teachers-target-culture-wars.html
PUSSIES AND PATRIOTS
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/pelosi-congressional-delegation-meet-zelenskyy-kyiv-rcna26806
THE PARTY LINE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10755167/Biden-SNAPPED-Kamala-harshly-Republican-senators-taken-aback.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10751455/Kyrsten-Sinema-boasted-using-cleavage-persuade-uptight-Republican-lawmakers.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/greene-and-boebert-nearly-came-to-blows-last-month-report/ar-AAWKsxU
NUMBERS YOU NEED TO KNOW
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10768665/FBI-conducted-3-4M-searches-Americans-data-without-warrant-year.html
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
REFERENCES:
6 DAYS, 7 NIGHTS
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10755655/Family-Dollar-worker-21-charged-murder-emptying-entire-clip-shoplifter-49.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/farm-crisis-hits-dakotas-floods-delay-plantings-may-trigger-us-food-shortage
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3462179-supreme-court-agrees-to-review-death-row-inmates-bid-for-dna-testing/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-26-pfizer-vaccine-trial-deaths-fda-approved-anyway.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10761255/Fauci-insists-COVID-isnt-hours-said-pandemic-phase.html
https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1013124/manhattan-trump-probe-appears-poised-to-wrap-up-without-criminal-charges
FROM HILL TO HOUSE
https://thehill.com/news/administration/3463214-biden-announces-first-use-of-clemency-powers-second-chance-initiatives/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10756583/Rand-Paul-claims-Biden-pushed-Putin-invading-Soviet-Union-state-tense-hearing-Blinken.html
THEY SAID WHAT?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10760987/Biden-criticizes-making-teachers-target-culture-wars.html
PUSSIES AND PATRIOTS
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/pelosi-congressional-delegation-meet-zelenskyy-kyiv-rcna26806
THE PARTY LINE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10755167/Biden-SNAPPED-Kamala-harshly-Republican-senators-taken-aback.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10751455/Kyrsten-Sinema-boasted-using-cleavage-persuade-uptight-Republican-lawmakers.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/greene-and-boebert-nearly-came-to-blows-last-month-report/ar-AAWKsxU
NUMBERS YOU NEED TO KNOW
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10768665/FBI-conducted-3-4M-searches-Americans-data-without-warrant-year.html
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