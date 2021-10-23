Third Message: WE DO NOT CONSENT! | Message To The Controllers Of The Earth

Third message to the United Federation of Planets AND to the "Controllers of the Earth". For the FUP or UFP this only concerns the members who are being part of this idea and/or are in contact with the highest part of the Cabal, the Elite and their Secret Societies.This is also for the members of the Federation who are going along with all of this and being permissive.I am speaking in the name of all starseeds and all people who do NOT consent to what is going on in the world right now (and always).THEY DO NOT HAVE OUR CONSENT. THEY NEVER DID.Note: I so am sorry if I committed any mistakes in the video, English is not my first language.📝 Text:List of 51 things WE DO NOT GIVE OUR CONSENT TO(And there are more)WE DO NOT CONSENT | Message to FUP and to the Controllers of the EarthWe DO NOT consent to your fake pandemic.We DO NOT consent to your imaginary virus (it does not exist).We DO NOT consent to your vaccines.We DO NOT consent to nanotechnology in the vaccines.We DO NOT consent to the changing of our DNA.We DO NOT consent to all of the other poisonous substances in the vaccines.We DO NOT consent to PCR tests, mandatory masks, and quarantines.We DO NOT consent to the Depopulation Agenda (YOU are the plague and the parasite. Not us!)We DO NOT consent to your diabolical WHO.We DO NOT consent to mainstream media lies.We DO NOT consent to the constant bombardment of fear and atrocities in news, movies, programs, series, videos and Internet.We DO NOT consent to the financing of MSM employees, doctors and politicians to go along with this farce.We DO NOT consent to the blackmailing of them either.We DO NOT consent to the bribing of Big Pharma employees to stay quiet.We DO NOT consent to the mass killing of doctors exposing this deception.We DO NOT consent to the removal of our liberties.We DO NOT consent to the poisoning of our babies, children and teenagers.We DO NOT consent to the poisoning of our elders and the rest of the population.We DO NOT consent to the poisoning of our animals.We DO NOT consent to the poisoning of our planet Earth (it’s YOU who keep poisoning it and poisoning all of us).We DO NOT consent to the use of vaccines as distraction for something much bigger.We DO NOT consent to nanotechnology, graphene oxide and all of the heavy metals and substances you add in our bottled, tap waters and food.We DO NOT consent to transgenic foods.We DO NOT consent to pesticides.We DO NOT consent to the 5G Implementation.We DO NOT consent to chemtrails and the manipulation of our weather.We DO NOT consent to the Climate Change HOAX.We DO NOT consent to the New World Order nor the 2030 Agenda (Depopulation Agenda).We DO NOT consent to human sacrifice and Satanism.We DO NOT consent to the drinking of human blood.We DO NOT consent to fabricated wars.We DO NOT consent to your fake money and criminal Financial Institutions.We DO NOT consent to your illicit Governments and politicians (they do NOT speak for us!).We DO NOT consent to your illegitimate taxes.We DO NOT consent to your fake science.We DO NOT consent to your false history.We DO NOT consent to your corrupt religions.We DO NOT consent to your fake “New Age” gurus.We DO NOT consent to your fraudulent educational systems.We DO NOT consent to your nefarious illegitimate royalty and evil Vatican.We DO NOT consent to your disgraceful celebrities, CEOS and billionaire “philanthropists”.We DO NOT consent to your crooked, tainted, corrupt three letter agencies.We DO NOT consent to the use of clones to exploit the people and to advance your negative agendas.We DO NOT consent to Tranhumanism.We DO NOT consent to your wicked secret societies - they CANNOT control this planet and civilization, we DO NOT give our consent!We DO NOT consent to the use of unauthorized given extraterrestrial technology for your own advantage and entertainment (at our expense).We DO NOT consent to the manipulation of human perception and to lush.We DO NOT consent to the manipulation of human perception in order to get away with your crimes (cause you’re not getting away with it).We DO NOT consent to the control and invasion of the Extraterrestrial Negative AI.We DO NOT consent to your coward nasty Reptilian, Maitre (and other regressive Extraterrestrial races) friends who think they can keep messing around with humanity.We DO NOT consent to the rotten human collective tulpas you keep feeding WITHOUT HUMAN AWARENESS AND CONSENT.We Are Not Useless Eaters!We WILL NOT STAY QUIETWe DO NOT CONSENTYou can kill us but we will keep coming back!You will NEVER get away with itSTOP NOW OR GET READY FOR WHAT’S NEXT🎵 Music:Band of Drums by Goanimate60www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHdFpZ1jb_QDrums of Drakkar By Amoebacrew