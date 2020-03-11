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Britain: The peasant revolt of 1381: Part 1 - Lessons for future White Revolution
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17 views • March 11, 2020
This is the first time in modern European history that normal, simple white people rebelled against the system. This is the amazing story of the sophistication of whites who found against the system, and how they had the system on its back foot. They even invaded London.
The kind of methods used by these British peasants, which was unprecedented in modern European history, is the type of thing that we whites need to build up to and do the same thing across the Western world.
The kind of methods used by these British peasants, which was unprecedented in modern European history, is the type of thing that we whites need to build up to and do the same thing across the Western world.
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