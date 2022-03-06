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The Commander of the SPARTA Battalion "Zhoga Vladimir Vokha Artyomovich" has DIED. He led the Battalion after the notorious Motorola. This Video He Appeared for the LAST TIME . 030522
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152 views • March 06, 2022
The translated description from Russian where I found this video is:
The Commander of the "SPARTA" battalion Zhoga Vladimir "Vokha" Artyomovich has died. He led the battalion after the notorious Motorola, and in this video he appeared for the last time. Here he promises the inhabitants of the liberated Volnovakha to find their relatives. After 30 minutes, he went to fulfill his promise, and after another 30 minutes, a message came that he was gone ...
The Commander of the "SPARTA" battalion Zhoga Vladimir "Vokha" Artyomovich has died. He led the battalion after the notorious Motorola, and in this video he appeared for the last time. Here he promises the inhabitants of the liberated Volnovakha to find their relatives. After 30 minutes, he went to fulfill his promise, and after another 30 minutes, a message came that he was gone ...
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