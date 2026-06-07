Forever Together

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This is more than a video… this is a message. Marriage is sacred. It is God-ordained, God-covered, and God-sustained. My prayer is that this reminds us what true love looks like through His eyes. This is a gift… placed on my heart by God.
Marriage is more than a moment—it is a covenant before Him.
I pray this blesses every couple who watches it, Be Blessed.