X22 REPORT Ep. 2968b - Spotlight Turned On Big Pharma, Truth Belongs To The People, They Were Warned
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2968b - Jan. 9. 2023

Spotlight Turned On Big Pharma, Truth Belongs To The People, They Were Warned 

The [DS] is being exposed, first it was censorship by big tech, government, now big pharma, the truth belongs to the people. The [DS] has lost control of the narrative using the fake news propaganda machine, the investigations, big tech platform and now the people are going to see how the big pharma, Fauci the CDC and FDA deceived the people. The damage they caused by pushing this agenda will not be forgotten. The truth is going to bring it all down. 

censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
