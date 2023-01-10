X22 REPORT Ep. 2968b - Spotlight Turned On Big Pharma, Truth Belongs To The People, They Were Warned

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2968b - Jan. 9. 2023
Spotlight Turned On Big Pharma, Truth Belongs To The People, They Were Warned
The [DS] is being exposed, first it was censorship by big tech, government, now big pharma, the truth belongs to the people. The [DS] has lost control of the narrative using the fake news propaganda machine, the investigations, big tech platform and now the people are going to see how the big pharma, Fauci the CDC and FDA deceived the people. The damage they caused by pushing this agenda will not be forgotten. The truth is going to bring it all down.
