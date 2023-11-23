Create New Account
Pastor Matt Hagee - The Joy of Thanksgiving
Published 18 hours ago

Matthew Hagee


Nov 23, 2023


Pastor Matt reminds us that we are as joyful as we want to be, based upon the attitude that we have chosen to indulge. Are you giving thanks in everything, or choosing to blame your problems on those around you? He inhabits the praises of his people. Adapt an attitude of gratitude, and be thankful during good times and bad if you want to live a life filled with joy.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9xf83lZcIA

