Hidden camera at Gay Nightclub captures men admitting that they molest children

Jim Crenshaw





A mirror copy of brother Jeff Utzer who shared the undercover video that proves Sodomites do in fact molest children and that they themselves were typically molested by an older sodomite when they were a child. This is a fact that the LGBTQPEIEIO does not want the public to know.





Can we say Drag Queen Story Hour. Get your kids out of public school and away from any groups that will allow these monsters near your kids.

Source: CANST - Children Are NOT Sex Toys / GMNo!

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d576WL2AwSIp/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fCGze21I6rgd/



