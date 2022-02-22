Will the Fall of America Start in Second Half of 2022? 02/22/2022

Headlines today read that "Russia Recognizes Luhansk and Donetsk as "Independent States" and Ukraine Declares Martian Law. This means war is upon these nations and that is exactly what the Word warns us about in the last days. Pastor Stan looks to Revelation and Daniel in today's broadcast to see what the Bible teaches us about the Tribulation and the Fall of America.0:00 Fall of America Start in the Second Half of 202201:28 Ukraine Declares Martial Law05:51 Revelation 6 - The First Seal11:31 Revelation 13 - The Four Beasts13:32 Daniel 4 - The Four Beasts14:16 Astrologically Event15:38 Apophis20:54 The Fall of America27:06 Firstfruits32:07 7 Years of FamineVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112