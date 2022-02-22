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Will the Fall of America Start in Second Half of 2022? 02/22/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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115 views • February 22, 2022
Headlines today read that "Russia Recognizes Luhansk and Donetsk as "Independent States" and Ukraine Declares Martian Law. This means war is upon these nations and that is exactly what the Word warns us about in the last days. Pastor Stan looks to Revelation and Daniel in today's broadcast to see what the Bible teaches us about the Tribulation and the Fall of America.

0:00 Fall of America Start in the Second Half of 2022
01:28 Ukraine Declares Martial Law
05:51 Revelation 6 - The First Seal
11:31 Revelation 13 - The Four Beasts
13:32 Daniel 4 - The Four Beasts
14:16 Astrologically Event
15:38 Apophis
20:54 The Fall of America
27:06 Firstfruits
32:07 7 Years of Famine

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prophecy clubapophisstan johnsonwill the fall of america start in second half of 2022
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