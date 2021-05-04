© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Water on the ballot UV lights based off of a qanon
Follow
1
Share
Report
84 views • May 04, 2021
Mark or indication that might have led to the machines Miss County or an individual counting the vote in that they're looking for watermarks me like somebody spilled a cup of water on the ballot UV lights being used so I imagine it's more than just coffee that they look this is based off of a qanon theory that President Trump water marked it. Will be organized
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.