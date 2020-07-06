The Dukes of Hazzard DVD Complete Series REVIEW/UNBOXING

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In this video, I do an unboxing and review of the complete dvd series of The Dukes of Hazzard which may be removed from the shelves of pop culture thanks to the modern day book burners.
The Dukes Hazzard is a classic comedy/action show that aired in the late 70's and 80's.
Description:
Get ready for action Hazzard County style! Luke and Bo Duke, along with their beautiful cousin, Daisy, and cranky Uncle Jesse, push the good fight just a little bit more than the law will allow. Bo (John Schneider, “Smallville”), Luke (Tom Wopat), Daisy (Catherine Bach) and Jesse (Denver Pyle) can’t help but interfere in the affairs of the Hazzard County Police Department, its clueless Sheriff, Rosco P. Coltrane (James Best), and corrupt county politician, Boss Hogg (Sorrell Booke). Their knack for getting themselves in trouble means there’s never a dull moment in Hazzard County, where the good guys are outlaws and trouble is just another day in the life of “The Dukes of Hazzard.”