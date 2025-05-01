© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kiev Regime forces have targeted a civilian market in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, using drones.
According to local governor Vladimir Saldo, at least 7 people were killed and over 20 wounded in the strike.
Reports suggest Ukrainian FPV drones were used to "finish off" survivors after the initial attack.
Adding:
Zelensky has imposed sanctions on Oleksiy Arestovych, former adviser to the Office of the President.
Once a prominent spokesperson during the early stages of the conflict, Arestovych later became a vocal critic of the government’s policies and narrative.