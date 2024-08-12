❗️"I heard English, Polish and maybe even French on our radio"

Ukrainian soldier captured in Kursk shares details about their suicide mission

IN CASE OF CIVILIAN RESISTANCE, SHOOT EVERYONE ON THE SPOT, Ukrainian cannon fodder captured during Zelensky's suicidal pre-war Russia's #Kursk incursion admits, revealing commander stressed "Operation's Ukraine's last hope" (02:39 video above), its goal to reach Belgorod (02:08) after Kursk, capture as much territory as possible to trade during peace talks.

He admits attack included English-speakers (U.S. and Brits), French, Poles (02:58), looted houses (01:35), committed war crimes (01:26).

Commander told us separately to shoot at legs of men and throw them into cellar or basement, if with a weapon, then shoot them. There were no special instructions about prisoners. just not to take them prisoner.

This is all bullshit, this war is not fucking necessary for anyone. Two Russian peoples killing each other, and that's it. This has to end, and guys who are watching me, better lay down your weapons, just leave. We have nothing to do in this war - he concludes.

⚡️ SITUATION IN THE BATTLE ZONE IN THE KURSK REGION

◽️12 civilians were killed, 121 were injured, 2 volunteers were missing

◻️ The fate of about 2 thousand people who are in 28 settlements under enemy control is unknown

◻️ 180 thousand people are subject to evacuation, 121 thousand people have left and been evacuated

— Acting Governor of Kursk Region Smirnov on the situation as a result of Ukraine’s invasion



