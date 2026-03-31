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"We are working on transforming Israel into a supernation in the region and globally." - Satan's Spawn, clip 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"We are working on transforming Israel into a supernation in the region and globally." - Satan's Spawn

Adding: About Trump's Ballroom, with the massive underground military compound (video posted yesterday here).

More about it:  BREAKING! Judge orders Trump administration to halt White House ballroom construction unless Congress OKs it - AP News

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop building a $400 million ballroom after demolishing the White House’s East Wing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington granted a preliminary injunction, temporarily halting the project led by President Donald Trump.

Leon, appointed by George W. Bush, said the President likely lacks legal authority for the project. He added that while the President is a steward of the White House, he is not its owner.

The order is paused for 14 days to allow for an appeal and to address practical issues. Essential construction related to safety and security may continue.

Reply:  Trump crash out...

The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the taxpayer, and will be the finest building of its kind anywhere in the world.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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