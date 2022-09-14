Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/game-of-gods-communism/

Marxist useful idiots and high IQ nitwits are working feverishly to "fundamentally transform" America into their Utopian vision. Then what?

As the evil side of socialism becomes harder to hide and even harder to explain, I think of the many well meaning Utopian socialists that completely bought into the lie that not all socialism has to turn out badly, and that some forms of socialism are really very warm and fuzzy.

Nothing in reality matches the Utopian propaganda of the left.........Nothing!!

Their control of media and academia is so total that anyone not born with a natural curiosity and willingness to look outside of the very small mainstream box is not likely to hear anything but leftist tripe their entire lives.

Since most people want to believe that they are caring and open minded folks that root for the underdog, they accept the swill taught to them by carefully prepared Marxist educators who always claim to stand for "the little guys", even when it is demonstrably untrue.

For 60+ years these Marxists were limited to being college professors, but with the melding of U.S. and Soviet Public K-12 Education models in the 1980s under the careful tutelage of UNESCO, Marxism became a platform for all levels of American education.

And where does the funding come from for all these Marxist experiments in our schools and society? Why, from you of course; if not directly through taxation, from the Tax Exempt Foundations and UN sanctioned NGOs that control our world with their unrecognized influence and unlimited money.

And now that they have nearly bankrupted the entire free world, it is time to reap the rewards and end all rights to private property, privacy, free speech and Christianity......as Orwell wrote in his dystopian novel 1984 "If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face forever"