THIS Jordan Peterson censorship case could make the West a 'COMPLETELY DIFFERENT world'

Glenn Beck





July 27, 2023





Glenn reviews 3 censorship stories that prove the Left — not the Right — is the one banning speech. Jordan Peterson is suing the College of Psychologists of Ontario for forcing him to take social media re-education classes or risk losing his license. If this goes to trial, Glenn says, it will be a "HUGE mile marker...If he is forced to go into reeducation to keep his job, we are in a completely different world." Meanwhile, a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia will be melted down instead of preserved. And Glenn reads an op-ed from a Democratic Socialist who was fired from the Seattle Times for criticizing Vladimir Lenin.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewxVQ5_3POE