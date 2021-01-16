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Tips for A Successful Detox | Dr. Irvin Sahni at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019 in Anaheim, CA
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1946 views • January 16, 2021
In Part 1 [https://tinyurl.com/doc-nuzum-le2019] of this presentation from TTAC LIVE 2019, Dr. Daniel Nuzum taught us how to know when it’s time for a detox. In Part 2, Dr. Irvin Sahni explains how to successfully detox. Did you know that detoxification isn’t just for physical toxins? We can also build emotional toxins that impact our health. Check out the video to learn Dr. Sahni’s expert tips for a successful detox.
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About Dr. Irvin Sahni
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Dr. Irvin Sahni, MD is a Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX and has over 25 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine medical school in 1996. He is affiliated with medical facilities CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: https://tinyurl.com/2017-live-event
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About Dr. Irvin Sahni
----------------------------------
Dr. Irvin Sahni, MD is a Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX and has over 25 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine medical school in 1996. He is affiliated with medical facilities CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: https://tinyurl.com/2017-live-event
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