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🤱👩‍👧‍👦❤️‍🔥WORD TO THE MOTHERS!🤱👩‍👧‍👦❤️‍🔥
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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33 views • September 17, 2022

MEN COMPLEMENT WOMEN


WOMEN COMPLEMENT MEN


NEITHER CAN SUPPLEMENT FOR THE OTHER


One of apollyon's greatest tricks was convincing generations that family is an archaic construct😈


🤱👩‍👧‍👦❤️‍🔥FAMILY IS THE FOUNDATION🤱👩‍👧‍👦❤️‍🔥


From JSF:


More on the immigrants DeSantis sent to Martha's vineyard


Hillary called it human trafficking [nice attempt at misdirection, PANTSUITWARPIG🐗].


Martha's Vineyard welcomed "all migrants" officially, on the surface (for a good look) and when they arrived, they were immediately kicked out.😱


And THEN: The leftists who supposedly welcome migrants held a fundraiser to "help the migrants" and then stole the money.🤑


In addition to this, prior to this incident, Martha's Vineyard had a fund of $14 million to "help migrants" and someone stole it all. So despite advertising decent accommodations for them, when they arrived there was NOTHING and they are now mad at DeSantis for sending them there.


MORAL OF THE STORY:


Leftists are not charitable at all. Their fundraisers are cash cows and if they ever do anything in the name of charity, it is for the purpose of politics and their own personal gain and they'll only put on a charity face if the actual charity is done by anyone but them.💯


Meanwhile, censors on social media are having to wipe out endless posts to the effect of: Screw Martha's Vineyard, SEND MORE💥


Figure I'd address this directly:


Fed-Up commented:

1. Dress like slut

2. Give advice to women


Well, VfB don't simp...but neither is he a scumbag to throw epithets unnecessarily:

We're a li'l bit trigger happy with that word - LESS THAN ZERO SLUTTINESS DETECTED✅


She's got a monster rack - no matter how she dresses, someone will find her 'slutty'


I save the insult for ACTUAL FILTHY HOOWERS

Keywords
satanismvaluespoliticianshypocrisytalmudchild traffickingadrenochromesportsmoralsjeffrey epsteinlistdistractionlolita islandcelebritiesghislaine maxwellkabalahentertainersantilifemigrants vineyard
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