Hollywood's ring of corruption - Remigio Pereira's Real Story | Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE

Submerged in Hollywood culture, performing for Presidents and international dignitaries, playing with some of the biggest names in the world including Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion and many more, rubbing shoulders and socializing with some of the top Hollywood celebrities is a life many only dream of, but what really happens behind the silver screen, what the real Hollywood/Elite culture is really about is something that has been hidden for decades.



Once you're in, you're in, but if you go against the agenda, you are quickly shunned and vilified. Mainstream media are the Elite's pit bulls and they are tasked with making or breaking you and in Remigio's case, they did their best to demonize him, never giving him a chance to tell his side of the story, until now.



Simone sits down with former Canadian Tenor, Remigio Pereira for an in-depth conversation on what really happened, and she got way more than she expected!