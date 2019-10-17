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Talk 1500+ Miles On Less Watts Than a Childrens' Night Light (I Just DID It!)
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29 views • October 17, 2019
Buy an HF amateur radio transceiver for $800 or less (mine cost $50)... attach to to a tuned endfed wire antenna (mine cost me $40 plus a couple hours to tune) and talk over many thousands of miles.
No $1200 - $1400 contracts, no monthly fees...
Your cell phone costs at least four times more, and for far less freedom!
No $1200 - $1400 contracts, no monthly fees...
Your cell phone costs at least four times more, and for far less freedom!
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