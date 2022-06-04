© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
6/3/2022 Miles Guo: I mentioned Sun Deshun, the former manager of China CITIC group, in my live broadcast in 2017. Sun had tried more than 20 times to make deals with me, but I turned him down and didn’t meet him in person at all. The money that passed through his hands was about 3.8 trillion yuan. He couldn’t get away from being arrested in Communist China if he was involved in such a huge amount of money