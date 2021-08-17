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Pfizer is NOT Mandating Vaccines for Their Employees
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813 views • August 17, 2021
Pfizer is NOT Mandating Vaccines for Their Employees - You don’t even have to tell them your vaccination status. Hey, sheeple! Does it tell you anything??
Pfizer employees know what this shot is all about. They are not about to take it. It is for all the useless eaters.
source:
The David Knight Show
Pfizer employees know what this shot is all about. They are not about to take it. It is for all the useless eaters.
source:
The David Knight Show
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