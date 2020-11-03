Joe Biden's Chinese Treason: Is This Election a Fight For the 'Soul of America' or Keeping America's Soul From Satan?

Joe Biden has pretty well gotten away with treason during this 2020 US Election. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that he is guilty of leading a huge money laundering group in the United States with his son Hunter as the Manchurian Candidate. If he takes the United States presidency from Donald Trump (who I am far from a fan of) then we can all confirm that the world and in particular the mainstream media are run by an elite group of evilness. Hunter Biden should be arrested for having under age sex with his niece, among other young girls and Obama needs to be investigated as well. I have had a really difficult time looking into the Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell and it really infuriates me that the FBI has done nothing, but sit on this; however, they may be investigating a bunch of Trump Drivers chasing down a Biden/Harris bus in Texas. Give me a break.