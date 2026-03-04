How Oracle Took Over China, Israel, TikTok, and the Surveillance Pipeline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://thedreydossier.substack.com/archive
I really need you to stay focused for a minute! The Oracle Infrastructure Quietly Being Built While You Watch The "WAR ON IRAN" https://rumble.com/v76l8mq-434331890.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
Oracle's recent federal contracts for cloud infrastructure (e.g., CMS Medicare/Medicaid modernization, Air Force Cloud One) and media merger backbone.
Oracle CMS announcement (Feb 11, 2026): https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/oracle-cloud-infrastructure-to-support-centers-for-medicare-and-medicaids-modernization-initiative-2026-02-11/
Oracle gov authorized services: https://blogs.oracle.com/cloud-infrastructure/oci-adds-new-authorized-services-us-government
The Merger That Needed A War
The Drey Dossier
Feb 28, 2026 https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/the-merger-that-needed-a-war