Fake pastors & Christians who covered-up COVID MOB vax killed & made into zombies billions of humans

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). These Satan Lucifer’s millions of fake unbiblical job position pastors & 5th column army infiltrated fake Christians, who covered-up in silence the COVID “mark of beast” bioweapon gene-altering "serpent parasite third DNA strand" "DNA sequence 666 protein numeric realignment to change the name of God YHWH on the human gene protein sequence" vaccine, are guilty of mass genocide killing & making into zombies billions of humans. The nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist 12-million-children-eating globalist elites & their Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist secret societies reptilian servants assassinated one million American whistleblowers using the COVID fake pandemic as an excuse for their deaths. When you call yourself a “Christian” and a “watchman representative of the Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus” and a “Church of God spiritual guardian of humankind,” but you become an “accomplice in crime” with Satan Lucifer the devil and a “silent condoner of the COVID bioweapon vaccine in order to give your human authority permission to Satan Lucifer” and a “cowardly traitor fake Christian deceiving billions of people to take the COVID zombie virus bioweapon vaccine by your silence because of your fear of assassination attempts & fear of ridicule by all your church donators,” then your crime is much greater than Hitler & Stalin & Mao & Pol Pot who only killed a few million people and who you accuse as genocidal mass murderers, as well as the church mass shootings terrorists who you accuse of being evil. There is no difference between those who actually do the firing squad executions and the dictators who order them and the people who just watch it without protesting or warning the people as a watchman? God sees the watchman just as guilty as those who are conducting the vaccine genocide extermination of billions of souls into hell, and even worse, because they are blaspheming God by calling themselves as “Christians” and calling themselves as “God’s representatives of his nature” and deceiving the entire earth populace for the devil by saying, “be comforted because we are the spiritual guardian Church of all humankind and the watchmen of God who warn you faithfully so that your billions of children will not become COVID bioweapon vaccine zombies since you can trust in us God’s Christian watchmen guardians!” Preach this in your next Sunday church service, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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