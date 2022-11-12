Toronto Is Bankrupt - Here Is What You Can Do To Protect Yourselves

The city of Toronto is bankrupt and Mayor John Tory is now applying to the capital city of Ottawa for bailout money because of his incompetence. They knew that running a two-year fake pandemic would destroy the city and they did it anyway and now they're looking for a total cash bailout.





I don't think they're going to get it and your taxes are most likely going to double. Here's my advice and you should probably listen to it because I know everything about that god-awful City seeing as I'm from there, and I know what's coming...it ain't good!





Follow Kevin J. Johnston On SOCIAL MEDIA





BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYZnJJMopvIkl2fdrOzgICw

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnston300

TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@KevinJJohnston

LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com

GAB: https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston

FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston

PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston

FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston

IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/

BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston









