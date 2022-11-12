Toronto Is Bankrupt - Here Is What You Can Do To Protect Yourselves

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I don't think they're going to get it and your taxes are most likely going to double. Here's my advice and you should probably listen to it because I know everything about that god-awful City seeing as I'm from there, and I know what's coming...it ain't good!
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