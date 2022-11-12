Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Toronto Is Bankrupt - Here Is What You Can Do To Protect Yourselves
180 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published 17 days ago |
Donate
The city of Toronto is bankrupt and Mayor John Tory is now applying to the capital city of Ottawa for bailout money because of his incompetence. They knew that running a two-year fake pandemic would destroy the city and they did it anyway and now they're looking for a total cash bailout.


I don't think they're going to get it and your taxes are most likely going to double. Here's my advice and you should probably listen to it because I know everything about that god-awful City seeing as I'm from there, and I know what's coming...it ain't good!


Follow Kevin J. Johnston On SOCIAL MEDIA


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYZnJJMopvIkl2fdrOzgICw

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnston300

TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@KevinJJohnston

LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com

GAB: https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston

FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston

PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston

FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston

IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/

BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston




Keywords
torontoantifabankruptterroristmississauga

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket