PART 2 - RABBI TEACHES THAT JEWS ARE ALIENS FROM ANOTHER PLANET HERE TO CONQUER THE EARTH - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Listen closely as an Israeli rabbi tells his audience that "jews" are not from this planet and are here to conquer the Earth. The teachings of this rabbi would seem to indicate that the jews are an alien race (he comes right out and says this) created for the express purpose of destroying the real Creator's order and imposing onto the Earth the order of their luciferian god.
Here is an excerpt from this must watch video that will help us all understand the nature of what we are up against.
Rav Michael Laitman: In fact, we are not coming from here. We came from there (points to outer space). This is Israel at their root. So we went through such a route that took us inside by, what is called the “shattering of the vessels”… the shattering of the collective soul…
Question from the audience: Who is the chief of staff that sent the commanding unit?
Rav Michael Laitman: Him. The Creator. Israel is a part of Him…
Question from the audience: So, this chief of staff sent this commanding unit?
Rav Michael Laitman: Sent the commanding unit. Gave them strength. Gave them the connections. Everything….
But… they have no choice. He broke them. He shattered them. What does it mean? In order to put them inside the hostile land, he had to give them the same form as that hostile land. It’s like we go into a country as an undercover team. And each one of us is exactly like the people of the land. Say we’re being sent somewhere now – Africa for instance. So we’ll take on the same shape and form of the people in Africa. The characteristics, traits, approach, interests, everything. The same exact for – inside and out… You know, it’s like an undercover agent. He is there for a while, no one touches him, he has to start working, build a house, family… Everything is fine for years and years. After that, he starts doing something. He gets a reminder from outside. You gotta start working. He already forgot about it and all of a sudden they call him. Here is your commander, and this and that, you know – like in the movies… This is what’s happening with us. We have to wake up. We have to remember that we have a special mission. And really, this isn’t our place. We’re coming from a completely different place. So we have to find our friends according to this awakening. Did you get a phone call? I got a phone call, he got a phone call and so on. And then we gather as a group. So from this entire planet, we are aliens coming from a different galaxy. We receive this ray of light – this awakening – individually. And now we’re gathering as groups starting to prep ourselves to conquer Earth. That’s the mission.
Question from the audience: How do we conquer it?
Rav Michael Laitman: How do we conquer it? We’re also sent the method. We’re being shown everything gradually. We’re being taught. Not being taught, but kind of trained and activated… which sets our minds in motion. But in fact, it’s coming from our original planet. And thanks to that original natural force we have, we will takeover those living on Earth.
Why are you looking at me like that? You don’t believe me? I’m telling you seriously! It’s even more than that. It’s not a different galaxy – it’s a different universe. It’s a different dimension altogether. That’s who we are…
Question from the Audience: “…Why are they aliens?”
Rev. Michael Laitman: “They’re aliens because…. I’m not talking about their external form – their body or their flesh and blood organs. I’m talking about that interior that does not exist in other people in the world on Earth but only in them. It’s the inner software that is in them here coming from the other world.”
“…What we’re talking about now is the phase where those undercover agents have to connect together and organize themselves in order to conquer Earth…"
"Whether you change humanity or join humanity -- it doesn't matter. It's the same thing - whether you say it like this or like that -- it's the same thing exactly. Because basically you are letting the light work. It's neither this group or that group do anything. It's just actions making them more sensitive for the influence of the light..."
THAT IS, LUCFER'S LIGHT! THE FALSE LIGHT. THE LIGHT THAT IS DESIGNED TO KILL ALL GOD'S CREATIONS.
“If Satan himself, with all of his super-human genius and diabolical ingenuity at his command, had tried to create a permanent disintegration and force for the destruction of the nations, he could have done no better than to invent the Jews.”
– Willis Carto - http://www.bamboo-delight.com/raxbiljo/Monsters_of_Babylon.pdf