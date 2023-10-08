Create New Account
Over 350 reported dead, 1,590 wounded across Israel
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

Amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, reports suggest a toll of over 350 people dead and nearly 1,600 wounded across Israel. RT's Maria Finoshina reports from Jerusalem about the situation on the ground.

Mirrored - RT

israelwargazahamasidf

