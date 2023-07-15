Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kamikaze drone operators of the 155th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade v AFU - Ugledar front
channel image
The Prisoner
8627 Subscribers
Shop now
146 views
Published 19 hours ago

The work of kamikaze drone operators of the 155th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade against the NATO proxies on the Ugledar front

Using loitering munitions created out of cheap FPV drones

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
155th separate guards naval infantry brigadekamikaze drone operatorsugledar front

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket