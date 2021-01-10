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Biden Healed Papacy's Wound. Pope Condemns Trump For The Riots. SDA Conference Backsliding Apostasy
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143 views • January 10, 2021
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"For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, 'I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest bring salvation unto the ends of the earth." - Acts 13:47
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=AZFUZDSQASRDJ
Address:
Amazing Word Ministries
PO Box 1111
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 83805
Phone # 503-985-8520 ... (734) 926-9810
Email: [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR BACKUP CHANNELS:
► BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LhXZTBNp1HRD/
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THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT...!!!!
Sincerely!
Pr. Emmanuel Nougaisse
"For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, 'I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest bring salvation unto the ends of the earth." - Acts 13:47
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