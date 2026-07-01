Every ones a cheater now a days the world is rigged its in every thing now you name it see below

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Yea so i went to fox studios a long time ago and saw a sign that said its not what u know its who u know that was way back then. I made a comment on xbox about a cheater he shot 10 or 15 guys in a row with a sniper rifle and two weeks later i got suspended all i said was it looks like some ones cheating to me iam glad u dont play in my games or i would just leave i didnt even report the guy but iam the one who got suspended its a sad world 🌎 jesus please take me home.