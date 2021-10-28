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A Pale Horse Rides
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218 views • October 28, 2021
There is a hidden agenda behind the faked pandemic(s) that have been sweeping the world the last few decades. Trial runs and staged events (See: Event 201) all to plan for the final act. Please watch and share if you feel led. Let's wake as many up as we can while there is still time. I pray this finds you well.
For those who are ready for the whole truth:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5P5xLC0Kxjax/
For those who are ready for the whole truth:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5P5xLC0Kxjax/
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