P.9b Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? HUNTSMAN HEEBY JEEBIES MVI_5614
Watch P.9a here: https://www.brighteon.com/7d6143f3-2dea-49b0-965b-5540328709a4

Preparing to make a spot in the shade for an aloe pot, I found this huntsman spider in the square upturned ‘bucket’ I had over the electric chipper. However, I hardly see huntsmen in the numbers I used to see. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.

gardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinspiderslemongrasssnailsred cabbagemulleincaterpillarshumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seeddividing clumpsmarrowscarob trees

