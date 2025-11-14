James Pond 3 - Operation Starf5h (1994, Game Gear)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Pond 3 - Operation Starf5h is a platformer originally developed by British companies Vectordean and Millennium Interactive for the Mega Drive/ Genesis. It was ported to the Game Gear by British company Teque London and published by British company U.S. Gold. It was only released in Europe. The game also came out for SNES, Amiga and Amiga CD32.