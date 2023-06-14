Create New Account
Look how demonic Alexander Soros is in person (George Soros's offspring and heir)
Published 20 hours ago

On the interview this guy says that if you opose the Soros initiatives, you are a racist and anti semitic person that will take us all down horrible paths...


Note: It's amazing how demonic is the corporal language and way of speaking of Alexander Soros. People must remember that this is the guy that is actively working with governments, all around the world, to push legislation and initiatives that are destroying conservative values everywhere.

