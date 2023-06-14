Look how demonic Alexander Soros is in person (George Soros's offspring and heir)

On the interview this guy says that if you opose the Soros initiatives, you are a racist and anti semitic person that will take us all down horrible paths...
Note: It's amazing how demonic is the corporal language and way of speaking of Alexander Soros. People must remember that this is the guy that is actively working with governments, all around the world, to push legislation and initiatives that are destroying conservative values everywhere.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.