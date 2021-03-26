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0532 What did Q mean by Watch the water_filibuster
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291 views • March 26, 2021
0532 What did Q mean by Watch the water_filibuster - 31 seconds - 3 MB
I updated my previous video - this is the filabuster comment and I made it much smaller then the previous 22MB, by turning the quality down, so it is easier to send in e-mail and I added new audio. Maybe it will wake a few people up.
You can find me at:
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com
https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com
I updated my previous video - this is the filabuster comment and I made it much smaller then the previous 22MB, by turning the quality down, so it is easier to send in e-mail and I added new audio. Maybe it will wake a few people up.
You can find me at:
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com
https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com
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