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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 331: LOS JESUITAS Y LA LIBERTAD RELIGIOSA (Resubido acá)
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20 views • June 15, 2020
Excelente labor periodística de mano de Javier Ordoñez, resubido acá para ayudar a difundir.
LOS JESUITAS, INFILTRACION EN LA IGLESIA 01:38
LA GUERRA CIVIL EN USA 7:16
LA TRAICION DE LA OMS 13:46
LA CARA OCULTA DE LA PANDEMIA 24:16
LA ONU Y LA LIBERTAD RELIGIOSA 28:51
HONG KONG 31:19
MUERTES POR AUTOMEDICACION 32:53
LA TOMADA DE PELO 36:41
FACEBOOK YA DA RISA 38:05
AMIGOS SON LOS AMIGOS 39:03
NADIE SE SALVA 40:17
EL MUNDO POS PANDEMIA 42:31
LA NUEVA NORMALIDAD 43:34
LOS JESUITAS, INFILTRACION EN LA IGLESIA 01:38
LA GUERRA CIVIL EN USA 7:16
LA TRAICION DE LA OMS 13:46
LA CARA OCULTA DE LA PANDEMIA 24:16
LA ONU Y LA LIBERTAD RELIGIOSA 28:51
HONG KONG 31:19
MUERTES POR AUTOMEDICACION 32:53
LA TOMADA DE PELO 36:41
FACEBOOK YA DA RISA 38:05
AMIGOS SON LOS AMIGOS 39:03
NADIE SE SALVA 40:17
EL MUNDO POS PANDEMIA 42:31
LA NUEVA NORMALIDAD 43:34
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