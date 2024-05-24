The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week May 17 — 23, 2024
▪️Over the past week, Yemeni Houthis attacked three civilian vessels in the Red Sea region. One of the hits struck the M/T Wind tanker, causing a minor fire on board.
▪️Ansar Allah militants shot down two MQ-9 Reaper drones: one over the Al-Bayda province, the other south of Marib. Since the escalation began, Houthis have confirmed downing five UAVs worth at least $150 million.
▪️Pro-Iranian proxies reported launching five drones at IDF military facilities in Eilat. Only one was intercepted near the city, while no alarms or explosion sounds were reported in other instances.
▪️Shia formations attempted to strike Israeli targets in the occupied Golan Heights. Israeli air defenses intercepted a suspicious target from Syria, preventing it from crossing the border.
▪️Israeli aviation carried out strikes in the vicinity of Homs. The attack targeted positions of the Syrian Arab Army and Iran-backed groups in the southern part of the city.
▪️In the eastern part of the country, Shia formations launched a missile strike on targets in Deir ez-Zor province. The hit was on a US military base near the Conoco gas processing plant.
▪️A US base near the Al-Omar oil field was also attacked. This site was hit for the first time in a relatively long period, but no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
▪️Protests against the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham continued in the militant-controlled part of Idlib. Demonstrations again resulted in clashes and injuries among the protesters.
#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq
@rybar
