Our Retirement Wiped-Out! Over-Taxed and Dead Broke in This Retire Early Lifestyle!

Our Retirement Wiped-out!! Over-Taxed and Dead Broke in This Retire Early 13:40!

00:00 - Intro - Desantis Wants to Defund the i.r.s

01:45 - WHY This Vlogger Left Ecuador

04:06 - South Dakota Drops Pronouns

06:00 - Good vs. Evil Battle 06:38 - We the People ARE THE CHANGE

07:11 - Communities Need to Work Together

07:59 - What GOOD Leaders Can Do

10:34 - Drought Causing Water Shortage in Uruguay

12:19 When we say "get prepared" THIS is what we mean

13:40 This Agency is coming after you and me - time to opt out of that system

Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/



Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w

Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9









