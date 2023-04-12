Create New Account
Science is Antiauthoritarian - Round Table with Dr. Jessica Rose and Chris Masterjohn, PhD
Published 20 hours ago |

Originally live-streamed on July 5, 2022. Link to original on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1b4c4g-science-is-antiauthoritarian-round-table-with-dr.-jessica-rose-and-chris-ma.html


Jessica Rose: https://jessicar.substack.com

Chris Masterjohn: https://chrismasterjohnphd.substack.com

Liam Sturgess: https://liamsturgess.com

Mathew Crawford: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/


