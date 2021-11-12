Genocidal Slow Kill Event Exposed! - Jerry Day Interviewed by Josh Sigurdson

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Emmy-winning media producer and freedom fighter Jerry Day claims the current slow kill event is only accelerating and the next major die off (on top of clot shot deaths this winter) will be the orchestrated food shortages.
Josh Sigurdson - World Alternative Media: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cIjH4wMQsy1Q/
Jerry Day: https://www.youtube.com/user/minivanjack/featured