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Analyses maître du logos 2019
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323 views • August 16, 2019
Analyses 2019 Alain Soral maître du logos.
Le pouvoir ne se partage pas. Tout pouvoir abuse. Le pouvoir absolu abuse absolument. Pour comprendre qui a réellement le pouvoir, il suffit de regarder ceux que vous ne pouvez pas critiquer.
Le pouvoir ne se partage pas. Tout pouvoir abuse. Le pouvoir absolu abuse absolument. Pour comprendre qui a réellement le pouvoir, il suffit de regarder ceux que vous ne pouvez pas critiquer.
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